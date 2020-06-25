All apartments in Plainfield
2760 East Main Street
Last updated April 8 2020 at 9:45 AM

2760 East Main Street

2760 East Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

2760 East Main Street, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

parking
car wash area
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
Three acres of level General Commercial zoned land for sale. Currently includes 5456 sf office/ warehouse structure with fenced lot and pylon sign. Close to the Indianapolis Airport, Walmart Supercenter and the Shops at Perry Crossing. Next to Andy Moore, Adesa Auction and Penske Truck Rental. In 2006 Precedent Place office / retails plans were approved for 26,500 sf office / retail with 103 parking spaces, including curb cuts. Plans are transferable to new buyer. Would make a great retail, services location, auto dealer, car wash or other use in this high traffic and growing location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 East Main Street have any available units?
2760 East Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
Is 2760 East Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
2760 East Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 East Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 2760 East Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
Does 2760 East Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 2760 East Main Street offers parking.
Does 2760 East Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2760 East Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 East Main Street have a pool?
No, 2760 East Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 2760 East Main Street have accessible units?
No, 2760 East Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 East Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2760 East Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2760 East Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2760 East Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
