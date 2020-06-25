2760 East Main Street

Amenities

parking car wash area

Unit Amenities Property Amenities car wash area parking

Three acres of level General Commercial zoned land for sale. Currently includes 5456 sf office/ warehouse structure with fenced lot and pylon sign. Close to the Indianapolis Airport, Walmart Supercenter and the Shops at Perry Crossing. Next to Andy Moore, Adesa Auction and Penske Truck Rental. In 2006 Precedent Place office / retails plans were approved for 26,500 sf office / retail with 103 parking spaces, including curb cuts. Plans are transferable to new buyer. Would make a great retail, services location, auto dealer, car wash or other use in this high traffic and growing location.