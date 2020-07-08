All apartments in Plainfield
1609 Forrest Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:36 PM

1609 Forrest Drive

1609 Forrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Forrest Drive, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New Years Special Receive a FREE 2 weeks rent with a move in date by 1/15/20 ! Free 2 weeks credited on the 2nd full month

Wonderful Ranch home on a corner lot with rear deck and 2 car attached garage. Living room boasts a fireplace, great kitchen with lots of cabinet space and slider out to the rear deck, 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms make this home complete.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

