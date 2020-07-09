1438 Edgar Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Picture perfect house with a beautiful stone exterior ready for immediate occupancy! Walk into the spacious family room perfect to host gatherings with ones who mean most while you create memories that will last a lifetime. The kitchen is light, bright, and with stainless steel appliances, you will be cooking your secret recipes in no time. The huge, grassy backyard is perfect for kids and pets to play safely while the 2 car garage will keep all your belongings safe and allow you to live in a clutter-free environment. Located close to the International Airport, Downtown Indianapolis, and near highways means you will be able to get where you need to go fast saving you lots of time. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your private showing!