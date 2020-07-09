All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 1438 Edgar Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
1438 Edgar Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1438 Edgar Court

1438 Edgar Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1438 Edgar Rd, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Picture perfect house with a beautiful stone exterior ready for immediate occupancy! Walk into the spacious family room perfect to host gatherings with ones who mean most while you create memories that will last a lifetime. The kitchen is light, bright, and with stainless steel appliances, you will be cooking your secret recipes in no time. The huge, grassy backyard is perfect for kids and pets to play safely while the 2 car garage will keep all your belongings safe and allow you to live in a clutter-free environment. Located close to the International Airport, Downtown Indianapolis, and near highways means you will be able to get where you need to go fast saving you lots of time. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Edgar Court have any available units?
1438 Edgar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
Is 1438 Edgar Court currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Edgar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Edgar Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 Edgar Court is pet friendly.
Does 1438 Edgar Court offer parking?
Yes, 1438 Edgar Court offers parking.
Does 1438 Edgar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Edgar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Edgar Court have a pool?
No, 1438 Edgar Court does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Edgar Court have accessible units?
No, 1438 Edgar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Edgar Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 Edgar Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 Edgar Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 Edgar Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Central Park at Metropolis
750 Central Park Dr E
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive
Plainfield, IN 46168
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd
Plainfield, IN 46168
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPlainfield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Plainfield Apartments with GaragesPlainfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Plainfield Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INLebanon, INEllettsville, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis