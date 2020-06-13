21 Apartments for rent in Pendleton, IN with garage

Apartment List
Pendleton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
8 Units Available
Pendleton Place III
103 Shamrock Circle, Pendleton, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
From our newly remodeled clubhouse and sparkling pool to our spacious floor plans, weve chosen finishes and features that are sure to make you feel right at home. Stop in today and see all that Pendleton Place has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Pendleton
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Applecreek
1326 McIntosh Ln, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$633
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1128 sqft
Applecreek proudly provides Anderson, Indiana with one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our excellent location allows you easy access to I-69 and the conveniences offered along Scatterfield Road including shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4204 Fernway Dr
4204 Fernway Drive, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$696
1328 sqft
3 bedroom house with a detached garage - CONTRACT SALE!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has a living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets that includes a stove and a refrigerator and also has sliding glass patio doors

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2622 W 18th St
2622 West 18th Street, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$650
- 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Large Garage, Laundry room (RLNE5853686)

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8348 South SWIMMING HOLE Lane
8348 South Swimming Hole Lane, Madison County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1238 sqft
Beautiful Open Floorplan 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch with Vaulted & raised 9 ft. ceilings. Enter the House from the Spacious Foyer, you will see the Eat in Kitchen, with a Pass Thru to the Great Room.
Results within 10 miles of Pendleton

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 Elma Street
15 South Elma Street, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1316 sqft
Newly Rehabbed Ranch in Anderson - Newly Rehabbed ranch home e features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a kitchen/dining combo as well as a spacious living room with fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11936 Locus Lane
11936 Locus Lane, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive
13506 Allegiance Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1764 sqft
Location, Location ! Open floor plan w/a large eat-in kitchen, large master suite. There is a large roomy loft upstairs for relaxing, studying or entertaining. This features a rear entry 2 car attached finished garage. Large laundry room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
The Meadows of Shelborne at Deer Path
1 Unit Available
14917 Dry Creek Rd.
14917 Dry Creek Road, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
2125 sqft
The home is 13 years old. This home has 2,125 square feet with 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 full and one-half baths with attached 2 car garages. As you enter the front door, there is a large living area that measures 12x24.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14169 CLAPBOARD Drive
14169 Clapboard Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1940 sqft
Well maintained, updated home! Professional landscaping! Open floor plan. Ceiling fans in each room, upgraded kitchen and dining room lights, garage is fully insulated and dry walled. Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom. No Washer & Dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Limestone Springs
1 Unit Available
12145 BUBBLING BROOK Drive
12145 Bubbling Brook Drive, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1393 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Townhome overlooking the pond, next door to the pool and fitness center.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
13833 Willesden Circle
13833 Willesden Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2109 sqft
This Bright and Open home is located just minutes to I-69 and Hamilton Towne Center. Looking for some great schools for your children, well here you are in the vicinity of 3 A+ rated schools.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12649 Hamsel Lane
12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12642 Watford Way
12642 Watford Way, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2109 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for Rent now !!! in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and lower level extra space for office /entertainment.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
14326 Ludwell Court
14326 Ludwell Ct, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1854 sqft
Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12687 White Chapel Circle
12687 White Chapel Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1540 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for rent starting July 1st 2020 in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage . Open concept between the great room and kitchen.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14411 Cuppola Drive
14411 Cuppola Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2184 sqft
Immaculate Home available for Rent May 1st 2020!!. Open Floor Plan with 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Home with 2 car attached garage. Large Family room with separate dining area and open kitchen.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15555 Farmland Court
15555 Farmland Ct, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
Immaculate home at great location available for rent from Feb 21st 2020. !! Home features 3 bedroom with 2 baths and 2 car attached garage.Home features open floor plan with the dning & lvng rm spaces, w/sunroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Limestone Springs
1 Unit Available
12035 Zircon Lane #300
12035 Zircon Lane, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
Rent this 2 bedroom, 2.5 full bath condo in Fishers! Luxury vinyl floors in the kitchen and entry, cathedral ceiling and a large walk-in closet in the master.

1 of 7

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
14373 Cuppola Drive
14373 Cuppola Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1340 sqft
Open Concept Ranch with cathedral ceilings, laminate floors and updated fixtures, this home has 3 BR and 2 BA. Master bedroom has double sinks, large garden tub and spacious walk-in closet.

1 of 21

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
Saxony
1 Unit Available
13428 Alston Drive
13428 Alston Drive, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2200 sqft
Exquisite 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent with Basement in Fishers. This Breathtaking Home has about 2200 Sq Ft with a 3 Car Attached Garage and Basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pendleton, IN

Pendleton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

