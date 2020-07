Amenities

Very Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with beautiful kitchen in Limestone Springs! Ready-to-move-in now! Easy access to Shopping, Movies, Restaraunts in Fishers Town Center Mall. Updated master bedroom with large closet. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Amazing porch to grill with water fountain lake view. Brand New Washer and dryer included in rent. One car attached garage. All bedrooms have awesome lake-view!