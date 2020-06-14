Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Muncie, IN with garage

Muncie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Lantern - Pearwood - Keller
8 Units Available
Mill Pond Apartments
5310 West Keller Road, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
885 sqft
Mill Pond's stylish and affordable apartments are the perfect place for students and small families to call home! Live in complete comfort with a private patio or balcony, roomy living spaces, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of closet space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Contact for Availability
Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$389
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
East Central
1 Unit Available
Jackson & Vine
619 E Jackson St, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
$489
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic brick schoolhouse hides charming apartments in walkable neighborhood. In-unit washer-dryer hookups, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features trash valet and a parking garage. Air conditioned.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
2221 W 10th Street
2221 West 10th Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$999
2221 W 10th Street Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 1/2 car garage! - ** There are tenants in this property - Please respect their privacy ** This big 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is spacious and has lots of nice

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
1505 W. Royale Dr.
1505 West Royale Drive, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 sqft
1505 W. Royale Dr.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1406 W. Abbott St.
1406 West Abbott Street, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1406 W. Abbott St. Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House Available Near Campus! - This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is available near campus with a two car garage and a washer/dryer installed in unit!! Tenants pay electric, water, and sewage.

1 of 6

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Southside
1 Unit Available
2204 S. Waldemere
2204 South Waldemere Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1124 sqft
2 bedroom coming soon - This home would be perfect for a family. Nice sized living room which is great for when you have friends over. Updated kitchen with stove and refrigerator included. Both bedrooms have larger closets.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
1919 S Gilman Ave.
1919 South Gilman Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1152 sqft
COMING SOON!! Cute, spacious 3 bedroom with garage - Looking for that place that offers a lot of space? Then this is your place! This place has a living room, dining room, garage and a large fenced-in yard.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr
1708 West Glenn Ellyn Drive, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
3240 sqft
AVALIBLE APRIL 2020!! Large 4 bedroom/3 bath house in a great area - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY** Large 4 bedroom/3 bath house in a great area! This 4 bedroom has a lot of appeal and would be great

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
604 North Bauer Street
604 North Bauer Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$645
1104 sqft
This is a move-in ready 3 bedroom 1 bath home with over 1100 feet. Here you have great access to all schools and stores, as well as all Muncie has to offer. There is a very large 2 car garage...perfect for this time of the year.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Muncie, IN

Muncie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

