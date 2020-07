Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Don't miss out on this fantastic Condo for rent. Open concept great room and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Master Suite on main with large walk in closet. Second bedroom upstairs as well as a spacious loft that could be used as an office, living space or extra bedroom. Close to great shopping and dining.