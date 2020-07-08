All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:54 AM

6154 NEWARK Drive

6154 Neward Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6154 Neward Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062
Noble West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Looking for a Spacious Home but don't want to do a ton of yardwork? This is the Home for You! Beautiful 3 to 4 Bedrm Home with Open Floor Plan! Luxurious Main Level Master Suite, Office, Family Rm w/ Fireplace & Dining Rm, Spacious Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar & Center Island! Tons of Storage Space & Pantry, Two Bedrms Upstairs Share a Bth & Loft. Huge Bonus Rm Too which would make a Great Teen Suite/Game Rm, Lots of Upgrades, Wide Plank Hardwd Flrs, Walk to the splash park & enjoy summer concerts at Dillon Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6154 NEWARK Drive have any available units?
6154 NEWARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6154 NEWARK Drive have?
Some of 6154 NEWARK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6154 NEWARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6154 NEWARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6154 NEWARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6154 NEWARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 6154 NEWARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6154 NEWARK Drive offers parking.
Does 6154 NEWARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6154 NEWARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6154 NEWARK Drive have a pool?
No, 6154 NEWARK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6154 NEWARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 6154 NEWARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6154 NEWARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6154 NEWARK Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

