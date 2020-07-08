6154 NEWARK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a Spacious Home but don't want to do a ton of yardwork? This is the Home for You! Beautiful 3 to 4 Bedrm Home with Open Floor Plan! Luxurious Main Level Master Suite, Office, Family Rm w/ Fireplace & Dining Rm, Spacious Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar & Center Island! Tons of Storage Space & Pantry, Two Bedrms Upstairs Share a Bth & Loft. Huge Bonus Rm Too which would make a Great Teen Suite/Game Rm, Lots of Upgrades, Wide Plank Hardwd Flrs, Walk to the splash park & enjoy summer concerts at Dillon Park.