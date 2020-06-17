4793 Sherlock Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

New Pulte Home - Check out this brand new home in Andover Crossing. The Baldwin floor plan offers an office with french doors, planning center, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, extra recessed light in the kitchen, a loft, and a laundry room upstairs. It's a great opportunity you won't want to miss.



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



