19533 Chip Shot Road

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This attractive home with stone accents is located on a large corner lot. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan features many upgrades, including a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, solid surface counter tops, and a tiered breakfast bar. The dining area opens to a large great room with lots of natural lighting. The master suite with a tray ceiling includes a large walk-in closet. Relax in the deluxe master bath complete with a jetted tub, a dual-sink vanity with seating and a shower stall. All of the secondary bedrooms offer ample closet space and share a bath with a dual vanity. Only minutes to Morse Park and Beach, golf courses, desirable schools, lots of shopping and dining, and much more!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.