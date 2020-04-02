All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:14 PM

19207 FOX CHASE Drive

19207 Fox Chase Drive · (317) 846-7751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19207 Fox Chase Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062
Lakes at Prairie Crossing

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,270

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1421 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Open 3 Bed Room, 2 Bath Ranch w/ Vaulted Ceiling in the Family Room. Master Bath Suite has a Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Separate Shower, and Double Vanity Sinks. Washer & Dryer Included. Entry Way has Hard Wood. Wooden Deck off the Kitchen. Ceiling Fans in Great Room, and Bedrooms 2 & 3. Large Storage Closets. Close to Morse Park Beach on Morse Lake, Downtown Noblesville, and Noblesville Schools. No Cats allowed. A small dog may be considered. Tenants are responsible for: Electricity, Water, Carpet Cleaning, Renter's Ins., Cable. Tenants will mow the yard with a lawn mower provided by the Owner. The Owner will pay for Sewer, Trash Pick Up, Water Softener Rental, & Provides & Fills Water Softener Tank with Salt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19207 FOX CHASE Drive have any available units?
19207 FOX CHASE Drive has a unit available for $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 19207 FOX CHASE Drive have?
Some of 19207 FOX CHASE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19207 FOX CHASE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19207 FOX CHASE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19207 FOX CHASE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19207 FOX CHASE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19207 FOX CHASE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19207 FOX CHASE Drive does offer parking.
Does 19207 FOX CHASE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19207 FOX CHASE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19207 FOX CHASE Drive have a pool?
No, 19207 FOX CHASE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19207 FOX CHASE Drive have accessible units?
No, 19207 FOX CHASE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19207 FOX CHASE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19207 FOX CHASE Drive has units with dishwashers.
