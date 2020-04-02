19207 FOX CHASE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Open 3 Bed Room, 2 Bath Ranch w/ Vaulted Ceiling in the Family Room. Master Bath Suite has a Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Separate Shower, and Double Vanity Sinks. Washer & Dryer Included. Entry Way has Hard Wood. Wooden Deck off the Kitchen. Ceiling Fans in Great Room, and Bedrooms 2 & 3. Large Storage Closets. Close to Morse Park Beach on Morse Lake, Downtown Noblesville, and Noblesville Schools. No Cats allowed. A small dog may be considered. Tenants are responsible for: Electricity, Water, Carpet Cleaning, Renter's Ins., Cable. Tenants will mow the yard with a lawn mower provided by the Owner. The Owner will pay for Sewer, Trash Pick Up, Water Softener Rental, & Provides & Fills Water Softener Tank with Salt.