Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Bright Open Layout! This clean 4 Bedroom home with a nice loft will not disappoint! 2 Full Bathrooms and 1/2 Bath on the main level, laundry hook up on the main level, large living room and open layout. Lots of natural light and a nice deck overlooking a peaceful pond, new flooring throughout! 2 Car garage located just minutes from downtown Noblesville, Wal-Mart, Lowes, easy access to SR37 and in wonderful Noblesville Schools!