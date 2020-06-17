15141 Proud Truth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Move in ready Immaculate home available for Rent now !! Home features 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft and 2 car attached garage at great location in Waterman Farms.Open-concept main floor offers a two-story story w/ hardwood floors huge family room. Kitchen updated with granite counter tops, backsplash & stainless steel appliances and separate dining space. The upstairs offers a bonus loft and a large master bedroom w/huge walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms with 1 additional bath. Washer dryer included. Close to highways, shopping and restaurants and mall. Neighborhood amenities included walking trails with park and playground.