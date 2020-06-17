15141 Proud Truth Drive

Amenities
Move in ready Immaculate home available for Rent now !! Home features 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft and 2 car attached garage at great location in Waterman Farms.Open-concept main floor offers a two-story story w/ hardwood floors huge family room. Kitchen updated with granite counter tops, backsplash & stainless steel appliances and separate dining space. The upstairs offers a bonus loft and a large master bedroom w/huge walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms with 1 additional bath. Washer dryer included. Close to highways, shopping and restaurants and mall. Neighborhood amenities included walking trails with park and playground.