Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets oven

Immaculate Home available for Rent May 1st 2020!!. Open Floor Plan with 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Home with 2 car attached garage. Large Family room with separate dining area and open kitchen. Kitchen Features Maple Cabinets And Stainless Steel Appliances. Upstairs with 3 bedroom and open loft great for entertainment or used as an office. Large Master Bedroom With A Spacious Walk In Closet And Master Bathroom. Washer dryer included. Great Location - Convenient To Shopping, Dining, I-69 And Award Winning Hamilton Southeastern Schools!