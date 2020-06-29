14184 Cuppola Drive

Amenities

House available for rent at great location in Marilyn Ridge April 15th 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with large loft. Main level with living room w/ fireplace. Spacious kitchen with walk in pantry. Upstairs with 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and a loft . Master bedroom features double sink vanity and Great walk-in closet, Laundry room upstairs with washer dryer. Private backyard - Close to playground. Just minutes from Hamilton Town Center for shopping, dining, and highway access. HSE schools