Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This gorgeous model home has four bedrooms, a large loft, and unfinished basement. Gleaming wood floors and gas fireplace. Upgrades galore. Large back deck open to field, no back neighbors. Upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer, utility sink and tons of counter space and loaded with cabinets. Master has deluxe tub and separate walk-in shower. Mud room has custom bench seat with storage. Short-term leases are welcome.