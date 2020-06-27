All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2
Last updated August 3 2019 at 4:59 PM

1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2

1102 1/2 Cherry St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1102 1/2 Cherry St, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Noblesville's Historic Old Town! This home is move In ready with new wood flooring and fresh paint throughout. Appliances are included - stove/oven, refrigerator, and vent hood. Laundry hook-ups. There are two full baths - one with a shower and one with a tub/shower combo. Enjoy the large fenced backyard. You will love the charm & character of this home which is within walking distance to downtown Noblesville shops & restaurants! This one won't last long. Set your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 have any available units?
1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 have?
Some of 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 1/2 Cherry Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis