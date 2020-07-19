All apartments in Noblesville
10477 Platinum Drive

10477 Platinum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10477 Platinum Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060
Howe Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Noblesville. This home has updated carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen comes complete with stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher! Main level boasts nice-sized living room and breakfast room that opens to a patio and expansive 2 acre grassy area for great privacy! Large master bedroom has full bath, walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Secondary bedrooms are nice sized and share a full bath as well. Close to shopping, schools and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10477 Platinum Drive have any available units?
10477 Platinum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10477 Platinum Drive have?
Some of 10477 Platinum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10477 Platinum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10477 Platinum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10477 Platinum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10477 Platinum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 10477 Platinum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10477 Platinum Drive offers parking.
Does 10477 Platinum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10477 Platinum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10477 Platinum Drive have a pool?
No, 10477 Platinum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10477 Platinum Drive have accessible units?
No, 10477 Platinum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10477 Platinum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10477 Platinum Drive has units with dishwashers.
