10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard

Amenities
Immaculate 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath home in Horizons at Cumberland Pointe. 2 story entry w/living room to the side. Home has large vaulted ceiling family room open to gorgeous kitchen. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances & ample counter space/cabinets for all your cooking needs. Upstairs loft is a great space for entertaining. Large Master Bdrm w/walk in closet, dbl sink & tub/shower combo in bath. Located close to interstate, shopping, restaurants & community park
Visit: www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.