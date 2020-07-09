All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:36 PM

10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard

10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN 46060
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath home in Horizons at Cumberland Pointe. 2 story entry w/living room to the side. Home has large vaulted ceiling family room open to gorgeous kitchen. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances & ample counter space/cabinets for all your cooking needs. Upstairs loft is a great space for entertaining. Large Master Bdrm w/walk in closet, dbl sink & tub/shower combo in bath. Located close to interstate, shopping, restaurants & community park

Visit: www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have any available units?
10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard offer parking?
No, 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 10240 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

