Last updated July 12 2020

46 Apartments for rent in Old West End, Muncie, IN

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Howard Square
550 S Jefferson St, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$475
1012 sqft
Classic brick building near Canan Commons. Pleasant apartments in walkable neighborhood. Laundry hookups, air conditioning and dishwasher included. Ample on-site parking available. Carpet and ceiling fan add to comfort.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
514 W Main St A
514 W Main St, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
$605
$605 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309549 514 W Main, Muncie, IN 47305 5 beds 2 baths 2077 sq ft Lot size 4356 Sq feet Five parking spaces Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
123 High St - 302
123 North High Street, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
565 sqft
Dogs are not allowed. Cats $200 non-refundable deposit plus $30 per month pet rent. Tenant pays for electric bills. Tenant pays for cable and Internet.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
105 East Main Street
105 East Main Street, Muncie, IN
Studio
$14,500
Leasing 3 Floors, Approximately 7200 Sqft per floor, 3rd floor has a large ballroom with office space and class rooms. 2nd floor has class rooms and office space, 1St Floor has Office, Full kitchen, tables, and more.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1911 N. Janney
1911 North Janney Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$490
496 sqft
1911 N. Janney Available 07/27/20 2 bedroom close to campus available August 2020. - This 2 bedroom house is available August 2020. This cozy home is the perfect option if you are looking to keep your utility cost low.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1404 W. Bethel Ave.
1404 West Bethel Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
878 sqft
1404 W. Bethel Ave.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1201 W. 18th
1201 West 18th Street, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$525
2 bedroom house with large Livingroom. - This 2 bedroom house has a large Livingroom. One bedroom downstairs and one upstairs. Main bathroom is on the second floor. Tenant pays gas, electric, water, and sewage. Call 765-273-7441 for a showing.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
216 S. College Ave
216 South College Avenue, Muncie, IN
6 Bedrooms
$1,500
2059 sqft
216 S.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1409 W Abbott
1409 West Abbott Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1409 W Abbott Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom - Available August 2020! - Come check out this three bedroom house available for August move in! It is pet friendly and right next door to Worthen Arena! Call at 765-289-7618 to schedule a tour.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1212 N. Granville Ave
1212 North Granville Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2075 sqft
1212 N. Granville Ave Available 08/01/20 COMING AUGUST 2020!! Enormous 3 bedroom home! - There are currently tenants in this property. Please respect their privacy and call our office to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2528 W Memorial
2528 West Memorial Drive, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$599
Cute 2 bedroom house with NEW carpet! - This 2 bedroom house has an entry/foyer area, a living room, an eat-in kitchen with a stove and refrigerator provided. Bathroom with shower & bathtub. Partially fenced in back yard that is good size.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1804 N. Ball Ave.
1804 North Ball Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1804 N. Ball Ave. Available 08/14/20 2 Bed House! - 2 Bedroom House close to Ball State campus! Cute and cozy! A Must See! Call us today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5170918)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1801 W Main St.
1801 West Main Street, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1801 W Main St. Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Come tour this nice 4 bedroom home with the luxury of an additional bathroom! Make this place your NEW HOME TODAY!! Call us at 765 289-7618 to schedule a tour! (RLNE4386946)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1101 W. North St
1101 West North Street, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
2640 sqft
1101 W.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1010-1016 W Bethel Ave - 450 Upstairs
1010 W Bethel Ave, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
$520
450 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments High speed Internet connection included in rent. This is a wired connection. Tenant needs to provide router for Wifi in the apartment. Dogs are not allowed. Cats $200 non-refundable deposit plus $30 per month pet rent.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
110 East Columbus Avenue
110 East Columbus Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
MONTH OF APRIL FREE if lease signed by March 25, 2020 on this 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit in a Downtown Muncie duplex.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
1919 S Gilman Ave.
1919 South Gilman Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1152 sqft
COMING SOON!! Cute, spacious 3 bedroom with garage - Looking for that place that offers a lot of space? Then this is your place! This place has a living room, dining room, garage and a large fenced-in yard.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2501 Wheeling Avenue
2501 North Wheeling Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2501 Wheeling Avenue in Muncie. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 19
1 Unit Available
118 N Dill St.
118 N Dill St, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
118 N Dill St.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
316 South Monroe Street - 3
316 South Monroe Street, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
$545
600 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath located in Downtown Muncie, IN. Located in the Historic Emily Kimbrough district close to restaurants, shopping, Ball State University and Ivy Tech. All utilities are included (cable/internet not included).

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1609 W 15th St.
1609 West 15th Street, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$550
1609 W 15th St.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
615 S Penn St A
615 S Penn St, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$391
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$391 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309539 615 S Penn Street, Muncie, IN 47302 2 beds 1 bath 1352 sq ft Lot size 1890 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
Last updated July 12
6 Units Available
Mill Pond Apartments
5310 West Keller Road, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
885 sqft
Mill Pond's stylish and affordable apartments are the perfect place for students and small families to call home! Live in complete comfort with a private patio or balcony, roomy living spaces, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of closet space.
Last updated July 12
$
Contact for Availability
Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$389
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State.

