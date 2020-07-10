Apartment List
/
IN
/
muncie
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:31 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Muncie, IN with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
Old West End
Howard Square
550 S Jefferson St, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$475
1012 sqft
Classic brick building near Canan Commons. Pleasant apartments in walkable neighborhood. Laundry hookups, air conditioning and dishwasher included. Ample on-site parking available. Carpet and ceiling fan add to comfort.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
Contact for Availability
Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$389
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westridge
1512 N Woodridge Ave
1512 North Woodridge Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1527 sqft
1512 N Woodridge Ave Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom right next to BSU Campus - Don't miss out on this great 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House, Right next to the BSU campus. Includes Washer and Dryer, A/C, and plenty of Parking.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1911 N. Janney
1911 North Janney Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$490
496 sqft
1911 N. Janney Available 07/27/20 2 bedroom close to campus available August 2020. - This 2 bedroom house is available August 2020. This cozy home is the perfect option if you are looking to keep your utility cost low.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1505 W. Royale Dr.
1505 West Royale Drive, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 sqft
1505 W. Royale Dr.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Anthony
2001 N. Ball Ave.
2001 North Ball Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
2001 N. Ball Ave. Available 08/08/20 3 bed, 1 bath - 3 bed, 1 bath located on North Ball! This house offers a spacious living space & washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Anthony
2309 N Maplewood Ave.
2309 North Maplewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$975
2309 N Maplewood Ave. Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom On Maplewood - Charming 3 Bedroom on Maplewood! Hardwood floors throughout the unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Orchard Lawn
1727 N Colson Dr.
1727 North Colson Drive, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1313 sqft
1727 N Colson Dr. Available 08/01/20 AVALIBLE AUGUST 2020 -- 3 bedroom close to BSU - THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS UNIT PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY 3 bedroom 2 bath with BONUS room, within walking distance to BSU.

July 2020 Muncie Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Muncie Rent Report. Muncie rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Muncie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Muncie Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Muncie Rent Report. Muncie rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Muncie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Muncie rents increased slightly over the past month

Muncie rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Muncie stand at $560 for a one-bedroom apartment and $736 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Muncie's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Muncie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,227; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,147, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.9%).
    • Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.3%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Muncie rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Muncie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Muncie is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Muncie's median two-bedroom rent of $736 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Muncie's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Muncie than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Muncie.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Muncie 2 BedroomsMuncie 3 BedroomsMuncie Apartments under $700
    Muncie Apartments under $800Muncie Apartments with ParkingMuncie Dog Friendly Apartments
    Muncie Luxury PlacesMuncie Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Indianapolis, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INLawrence, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
    Anderson, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INHuntington, IN
    Wabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INGreenville, OHRichmond, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Ball State UniversityHuntington University
    University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
    Marian University