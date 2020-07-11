25 Luxury Apartments for rent in Muncie, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
Contact for Availability
Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$389
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westridge
1512 N Woodridge Ave
1512 North Woodridge Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1527 sqft
1512 N Woodridge Ave Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom right next to BSU Campus - Don't miss out on this great 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House, Right next to the BSU campus. Includes Washer and Dryer, A/C, and plenty of Parking.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westridge
1312 North Woodridge Drive
1312 North Woodridge Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1312 North Woodridge Drive Available 08/08/20 Nice 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Stop in our office today to schedule a viewing of this very spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom! Literally a few steps away from Campus by Robert Bell Building.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1505 W. Royale Dr.
1505 West Royale Drive, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 sqft
1505 W. Royale Dr.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Orchard Lawn
1800 N Colson Dr.
1800 North Colson Drive, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1537 sqft
1800 N Colson Dr. Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - - 4 bedroom house in a great area! - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY** Beautiful inviting living room with a nice decorative corner fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
216 S. College Ave
216 South College Avenue, Muncie, IN
6 Bedrooms
$1,500
2059 sqft
216 S.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Anthony
2020 Maplewood
2020 N Maplewood Ave, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2020 Maplewood Available 08/01/20 COMING AUGUST 2020 *** BEAUTIFUL!! NEWLY REMODELED! 4BDRM 1.5 BATH IN GREAT LOCATION!! CLOSE TO BSU!!! - THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS PROPERTY PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY 4 bdrms *** 1.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1409 W Abbott
1409 West Abbott Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1409 W Abbott Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom - Available August 2020! - Come check out this three bedroom house available for August move in! It is pet friendly and right next door to Worthen Arena! Call at 765-289-7618 to schedule a tour.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Anthony
2109 N. Rosewood Ave.
2109 North Rosewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
2109 N. Rosewood Ave. Available 08/14/20 Three bed one bath available near campus! - We have this three bed one bath house available for tour! Just blocks away from campus, call 765 289 7618 and schedule a tour today! (RLNE4558103)

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Minnetrista
1212 N. Granville Ave
1212 North Granville Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2075 sqft
1212 N. Granville Ave Available 08/01/20 COMING AUGUST 2020!! Enormous 3 bedroom home! - There are currently tenants in this property. Please respect their privacy and call our office to schedule a showing.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1804 N. Ball Ave.
1804 North Ball Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1804 N. Ball Ave. Available 08/14/20 2 Bed House! - 2 Bedroom House close to Ball State campus! Cute and cozy! A Must See! Call us today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5170918)

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside - Normal City
1801 W Main St.
1801 West Main Street, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1801 W Main St. Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Come tour this nice 4 bedroom home with the luxury of an additional bathroom! Make this place your NEW HOME TODAY!! Call us at 765 289-7618 to schedule a tour! (RLNE4386946)

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1904 N Glenwood Ave
1904 North Glenwood Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1904 N Glenwood Ave Available 08/08/20 Cozy 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Located near Worthen Arena, this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom is the perfect for entertaining your friends and family.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1901 N MAPLEWOOD
1901 North Maplewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1887 sqft
1901 N MAPLEWOOD Available 08/08/20 4 Bedroom House on N Maplewood - 1901 N Maplewood is a great 4 bedroom, 1.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Northview
4504 N Rosewood Ave.
4504 North Rosewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1468 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Northview.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westridge
1408 N. Mann St.
1408 North Mann Avenue, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
5 Bed, 2 Bath - Cozy, roomy 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on Mann Street tucked away close to Lafollette & the Rec center! An ideal home for you & your friends! A rather large backyard, perfect for outdoor activities or your furry

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside - Normal City
1101 W. North St
1101 West North Street, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
2640 sqft
1101 W.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Old West End
105 East Main Street
105 East Main Street, Muncie, IN
Studio
$14,500
Leasing 3 Floors, Approximately 7200 Sqft per floor, 3rd floor has a large ballroom with office space and class rooms. 2nd floor has class rooms and office space, 1St Floor has Office, Full kitchen, tables, and more.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Anthony
2017 N Maplewood Ave.
2017 North Maplewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House Available August 2019! - Check out this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house tucked away across from the staidum! With 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is plenty of room for you and your family or you and your friends.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr
1708 West Glenn Ellyn Drive, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
3240 sqft
AVALIBLE APRIL 2020!! Large 4 bedroom/3 bath house in a great area - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY** Large 4 bedroom/3 bath house in a great area! This 4 bedroom has a lot of appeal and would be great

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
Anthony
2501 Wheeling Avenue
2501 North Wheeling Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2501 Wheeling Avenue in Muncie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Orchard Lawn
1727 N Colson Dr.
1727 North Colson Drive, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1313 sqft
1727 N Colson Dr. Available 08/01/20 AVALIBLE AUGUST 2020 -- 3 bedroom close to BSU - THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS UNIT PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY 3 bedroom 2 bath with BONUS room, within walking distance to BSU.
Results within 1 mile of Muncie

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7809 W. Vern Drive
7809 West Vern Drive, Yorktown, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2049 sqft
Spacious Rehabbed Tri Level in Muncie - Come see our beautiful 4 Bedroom Tri-Level home in Westlawn Park. The entire home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout. kitchen is completely updated with new counter tops and appliances.

July 2020 Muncie Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Muncie Rent Report. Muncie rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Muncie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Muncie Rent Report. Muncie rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Muncie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Muncie rents increased slightly over the past month

Muncie rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Muncie stand at $560 for a one-bedroom apartment and $736 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Muncie's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Muncie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,227; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,147, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.9%).
    • Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.3%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Muncie rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Muncie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Muncie is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Muncie's median two-bedroom rent of $736 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Muncie's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Muncie than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Muncie.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

