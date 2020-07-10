9448 Burrwood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This well maintained two-story home shows pride of ownership and management. Large four bedroom/2 bath with basement boasts over 3,000 sq feet. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cupboard space. The backyard is ideal for entertaining with a large patio deck and yard space. The home also features an attached two-car garage.



Please Note: Tenant must supply kitchen appliances. Tenant is responsible for all utilites. Tenant must maintain renters insurance.



Application - $50/Adult:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2110717957



To view the home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1119947?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*