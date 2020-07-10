All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

9448 Burrwood Cir

9448 Burrwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9448 Burrwood Circle, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This well maintained two-story home shows pride of ownership and management. Large four bedroom/2 bath with basement boasts over 3,000 sq feet. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cupboard space. The backyard is ideal for entertaining with a large patio deck and yard space. The home also features an attached two-car garage.

Please Note: Tenant must supply kitchen appliances. Tenant is responsible for all utilites. Tenant must maintain renters insurance.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2110717957

To view the home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1119947?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9448 Burrwood Cir have any available units?
9448 Burrwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 9448 Burrwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9448 Burrwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9448 Burrwood Cir pet-friendly?
No, 9448 Burrwood Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 9448 Burrwood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9448 Burrwood Cir offers parking.
Does 9448 Burrwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9448 Burrwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9448 Burrwood Cir have a pool?
No, 9448 Burrwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9448 Burrwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 9448 Burrwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9448 Burrwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9448 Burrwood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9448 Burrwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9448 Burrwood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

