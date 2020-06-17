7523 East 53rd Place

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



This nice ranch within minutes to I-465, Explorer Park, Harrison Hill Elementary and Fort Ben. Home features lots of storage space. Cute, eat-in kitchen and large laundry room. Bonus room off of 1-car garage. Home also features a large patio and storage barn. Family room features a gas fireplace. Pets Negotiable!



Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.