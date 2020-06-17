All apartments in Lawrence
7523 East 53rd Place
Location

7523 East 53rd Place, Lawrence, IN 46226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This nice ranch within minutes to I-465, Explorer Park, Harrison Hill Elementary and Fort Ben. Home features lots of storage space. Cute, eat-in kitchen and large laundry room. Bonus room off of 1-car garage. Home also features a large patio and storage barn. Family room features a gas fireplace. Pets Negotiable!

Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 East 53rd Place have any available units?
7523 East 53rd Place has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7523 East 53rd Place have?
Some of 7523 East 53rd Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 East 53rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
7523 East 53rd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 East 53rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7523 East 53rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 7523 East 53rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 7523 East 53rd Place does offer parking.
Does 7523 East 53rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 East 53rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 East 53rd Place have a pool?
No, 7523 East 53rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 7523 East 53rd Place have accessible units?
No, 7523 East 53rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 East 53rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7523 East 53rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7523 East 53rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7523 East 53rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
