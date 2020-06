Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lease to Own! This home has it all. Many updates throughout. Living room with vaulted ceiling and dining room with tray ceiling. Large family room with fireplace open to the breakfast room, kitchen with stone counters, stainless appliances and pantry. The master bath has dual sink vanity, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with large deck and playset. Contact agent for lease to own details.