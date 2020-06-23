5320 W Hill Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d0ddff07f ---- This home features 3 bedrooms with carpet, 1 bath, nice size carpeted living room, eat in kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator & laminate flooring, good size laundry room and fenced rear yard with mini-barn. Schedule a time today to view this amazing home because it will not last!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years Utility Room W/D Hookups Only