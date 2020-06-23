All apartments in Lawrence
5320 W Hill Dr
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:41 PM

5320 W Hill Dr

5320 West Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5320 West Hill Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d0ddff07f ---- This home features 3 bedrooms with carpet, 1 bath, nice size carpeted living room, eat in kitchen with range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator & laminate flooring, good size laundry room and fenced rear yard with mini-barn. Schedule a time today to view this amazing home because it will not last!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years Utility Room W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 W Hill Dr have any available units?
5320 W Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5320 W Hill Dr have?
Some of 5320 W Hill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 W Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5320 W Hill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 W Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5320 W Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5320 W Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 5320 W Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5320 W Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 W Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 W Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 5320 W Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5320 W Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 5320 W Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 W Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5320 W Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5320 W Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5320 W Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.
