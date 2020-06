Amenities

2 Bedroom House with Yard! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath house is great for a small family or a starter home! It is a recently remodeled house that boasts new vinyl and carpet flooring, updated paint, washer/dryer hook-ups, a back yard, and a storage shed. Resident will be responsible for all utilities - house has electric and gas. Call today to set up an appointment!



(RLNE2476933)