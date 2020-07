Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking

2844 Plaza Court Available 07/01/20 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE WHITE PINES - 2 bed, 2 bath duplex on Lafayette's south side. Vinyl floors and carpeting. Washer and dryer in unit. Tenant pays electric and water/sewage. Sorry, no smoking or pets allowed. For more information or to apply, visit shookpropertymanagement.com or call 765.420.8200.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3973428)