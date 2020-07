Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful duplex located on a peaceful cul-de-sac. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Three bedrooms and a loft. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and separate master bath. Gorgeous views from the kitchen and family room to the tree-lined pond. Back yard is fully fenced. Conveniently located to Center Grove Schools, shopping and dining. Ready to move in.