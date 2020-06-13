Apartment List
/
highland
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:32 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Highland, IN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9735 Wildwood Court
9735 Wildwood Court, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE & conveniently located off 45th, this FIRST FLOOR condo will be ready for occupancy JUNE 1st! Condo features 2 beds, 2 bath, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, a PATIO outside the sliding glass doors, plenty of
Results within 5 miles of Highland
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
$
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Cherry Street
1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17927 School Street
17927 School Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1129 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath newly rehabbed ranch house. 1.5 car Garage. New Stainless Steel appliances. New washer and dryer. A lot of kitchen cabinet space. The house has a deck and a fenced yard. Close to highways, schools, and shopping areas.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8750 Harrison Avenue
8750 Harrison Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
Rare find hits the market. It's been a while since one of the larger 2 bedroom 2 bath units have come on the market in this building. Both bedrooms the living/dining rooms AND the foyer are really nice size rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Highland
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3864 Harrison St.
3864 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious house near Indiana University - Property Id: 134910 People are checking out this property.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3845 Massachusetts Street
3845 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1602 sqft
Completely remodeled two bedroom home close to Route 65 & Expressway 80/94 MOVE IN READY for one year lease. Sorry, no furry friends.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
24626 South Klemme Road
24626 South Klemme Road, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3435 sqft
RELAX LIKE A BOSS IN YOUR OWN PIECE OF SUBURBAN PARADISE COMPLETE WITH LAKE, STABLES AND BOAT ** **BRAND NEW A/C ** **GORGEOUS NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS AND 12 FT CEILINGS ** ** BRAND NEW & COMPLETELY RENOVATED BATHROOMS ** You had enough of crowds and

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3950 W 76th Ln
3950 West 76th Lane, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
DO NOT REPLY THROUGH SITE! I WILL NOT REPLY! Thank you. NO SECTION 8. Very clean apartment, nice neighborhood. Close to Southlake Mall and restaurants. $35 in person application fee per person 18 and over.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
5047 Jefferson Street - 1
5047 Jefferson Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
Updated 2 Story townhome with unfinished basement. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with hardwood flooring, Eat-in kitchen and Appliances. Rear deck, fenced yard. Lawn care included in with rental. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 7

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
3614 E 35th Avenue
3614 East 35th Avenue, Lake Station, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Totally remodeled 3 bedroom home with ceramic tile throughout. New furnace and hot water heater in 2016. Roof only 5 years old. Huge fenced back yard. All appliances included. Move-in ready!
City Guide for Highland, IN

There is a presidential park in Highland. In 1927, President Calvin Coolidge came to Highland and delivered a dedication speech for Wicker Park, a park on the west side of town. In 2008, soon-to-be President Barack Obama came to Highland for a pre-election rally. He gathered people in Wicker Park, and it was the biggest crowd there since Coolidge's appearance in 1927, drawing more than 40,000 people.

Highland, located in Lake County, Indiana, is a town of about 23,700 people. Situated on the very, very northwestern tip of Indiana, Highland is actually considered a suburb of Chicago -- tricky, with those two different states! Highland is located close to the shores of Lake Michigan and the big manufacturing city of Gary. But don't underestimate Highland. While it is the little cousin of two bigger cities, Highland is a great city in itself. Not only does it have tons of community pride, it also has lots of culture, attractions, dining, entertainment and great housing options, making it a smart place to choose to settle down. It is even possible to commute to Chicago from Highland, so if you are looking to work in the big city and not spend your whole paycheck on rent, Highland might be a place you should consider. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Highland, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Highland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

