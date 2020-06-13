18 Apartments for rent in Highland, IN with balcony
There is a presidential park in Highland. In 1927, President Calvin Coolidge came to Highland and delivered a dedication speech for Wicker Park, a park on the west side of town. In 2008, soon-to-be President Barack Obama came to Highland for a pre-election rally. He gathered people in Wicker Park, and it was the biggest crowd there since Coolidge's appearance in 1927, drawing more than 40,000 people.
Highland, located in Lake County, Indiana, is a town of about 23,700 people. Situated on the very, very northwestern tip of Indiana, Highland is actually considered a suburb of Chicago -- tricky, with those two different states! Highland is located close to the shores of Lake Michigan and the big manufacturing city of Gary. But don't underestimate Highland. While it is the little cousin of two bigger cities, Highland is a great city in itself. Not only does it have tons of community pride, it also has lots of culture, attractions, dining, entertainment and great housing options, making it a smart place to choose to settle down. It is even possible to commute to Chicago from Highland, so if you are looking to work in the big city and not spend your whole paycheck on rent, Highland might be a place you should consider. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Highland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.