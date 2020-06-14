34 Apartments for rent in Highland, IN with garage
There is a presidential park in Highland. In 1927, President Calvin Coolidge came to Highland and delivered a dedication speech for Wicker Park, a park on the west side of town. In 2008, soon-to-be President Barack Obama came to Highland for a pre-election rally. He gathered people in Wicker Park, and it was the biggest crowd there since Coolidge's appearance in 1927, drawing more than 40,000 people.
Highland, located in Lake County, Indiana, is a town of about 23,700 people. Situated on the very, very northwestern tip of Indiana, Highland is actually considered a suburb of Chicago -- tricky, with those two different states! Highland is located close to the shores of Lake Michigan and the big manufacturing city of Gary. But don't underestimate Highland. While it is the little cousin of two bigger cities, Highland is a great city in itself. Not only does it have tons of community pride, it also has lots of culture, attractions, dining, entertainment and great housing options, making it a smart place to choose to settle down. It is even possible to commute to Chicago from Highland, so if you are looking to work in the big city and not spend your whole paycheck on rent, Highland might be a place you should consider. See more
Highland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.