Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:01 PM

9687 Stonewall Lane

9687 Stonewall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9687 Stonewall Lane, Hendricks County, IN 46123

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Wow !!! This 3 bedroom home has it. .. It's on the water, has a fenced back yard and is clean, neat and ready to go. There are many features you will love about this home. .. I'll name some and you'll have to come and see the rest. .. high ceilings, crown molding, tons of cabinet and counter space and oh yeah the view. This pond is beautiful !! Addidtionally, there is a community pool and a play ground. By the way, you are just minutes away from tons of restaurants n shopping.

Visit www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9687 Stonewall Lane have any available units?
9687 Stonewall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hendricks County, IN.
Is 9687 Stonewall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9687 Stonewall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9687 Stonewall Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9687 Stonewall Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9687 Stonewall Lane offer parking?
No, 9687 Stonewall Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9687 Stonewall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9687 Stonewall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9687 Stonewall Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9687 Stonewall Lane has a pool.
Does 9687 Stonewall Lane have accessible units?
No, 9687 Stonewall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9687 Stonewall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9687 Stonewall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9687 Stonewall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9687 Stonewall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
