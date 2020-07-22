All apartments in Hendricks County
Find more places like 10568 McClain Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hendricks County, IN
/
10568 McClain Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 10:50 PM

10568 McClain Drive

10568 Mcclain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10568 Mcclain Drive, Hendricks County, IN 46112

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Special! $600.00 off a 14 month lease or $1300.00 off a 25 month lease with a start date of 2/20 or sooner (redeemable on 2nd full month).

Great 2 story home with over 3,000 sq ft ! 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms. Home opens into a living room, family room with gas fireplace, kitchen with dining area. Big loft area upstairs, laundry room, big master with walk thru master bath and huge closet.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10568 McClain Drive have any available units?
10568 McClain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hendricks County, IN.
Is 10568 McClain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10568 McClain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10568 McClain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10568 McClain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10568 McClain Drive offer parking?
No, 10568 McClain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10568 McClain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10568 McClain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10568 McClain Drive have a pool?
No, 10568 McClain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10568 McClain Drive have accessible units?
No, 10568 McClain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10568 McClain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10568 McClain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10568 McClain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10568 McClain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Redwood Danville
281 Canal West Cir
Danville, IN 46122
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir
Danville, IN 46122
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive
Plainfield, IN 46168
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd
Plainfield, IN 46168
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway
Avon, IN 46123

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INTerre Haute, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INPittsboro, INWhitestown, INDanville, INLebanon, IN
Bargersville, INMartinsville, INBeech Grove, INFranklin, INEllettsville, INCumberland, INTipton, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INKokomo, INPendleton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis