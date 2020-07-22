Rent Calculator
Home
/
Hamilton County, IN
/
690 Village Place South Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 AM
1 of 10
690 Village Place South Drive
690 Village Place North Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
690 Village Place North Dr, Hamilton County, IN 46280
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location! Newly updated townhouse in Camel!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 690 Village Place South Drive have any available units?
690 Village Place South Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hamilton County, IN
.
Is 690 Village Place South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
690 Village Place South Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Village Place South Drive pet-friendly?
No, 690 Village Place South Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hamilton County
.
Does 690 Village Place South Drive offer parking?
No, 690 Village Place South Drive does not offer parking.
Does 690 Village Place South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Village Place South Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Village Place South Drive have a pool?
No, 690 Village Place South Drive does not have a pool.
Does 690 Village Place South Drive have accessible units?
No, 690 Village Place South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Village Place South Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Village Place South Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Village Place South Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 Village Place South Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
