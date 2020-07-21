11839 Copper Mines Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage key fob access

For Rent-Large Home In Limestone Springs-$2.000 - Located near Fishers High School, Sandcreek Intermediate & Elem Schools! Easy access to I69 and Hwy 37 and Hamilton Town Center. Home has many extras including Cathedral Ceiling in Master, brushed nickel ceiling lights, UPGRADED Cabinets and faucets, Garden Tub, Fireplace, Kitchen Island, Wood Stair Spindles, Canned lights in Kitchen, 2.5 Car Garage, and brick front. Includes Microwave, FRIDGE with ice maker, and KEYLESS garage door opener. W&D $25/mo. Pets $25/mo per pet plus additional $300 security deposit.



(RLNE5437043)