Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

11839 Copper Mines Way

11839 Copper Mines Way · No Longer Available
Location

11839 Copper Mines Way, Hamilton County, IN 46038
Limestone Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
key fob access
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
For Rent-Large Home In Limestone Springs-$2.000 - Located near Fishers High School, Sandcreek Intermediate & Elem Schools! Easy access to I69 and Hwy 37 and Hamilton Town Center. Home has many extras including Cathedral Ceiling in Master, brushed nickel ceiling lights, UPGRADED Cabinets and faucets, Garden Tub, Fireplace, Kitchen Island, Wood Stair Spindles, Canned lights in Kitchen, 2.5 Car Garage, and brick front. Includes Microwave, FRIDGE with ice maker, and KEYLESS garage door opener. W&D $25/mo. Pets $25/mo per pet plus additional $300 security deposit.

(RLNE5437043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11839 Copper Mines Way have any available units?
11839 Copper Mines Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamilton County, IN.
What amenities does 11839 Copper Mines Way have?
Some of 11839 Copper Mines Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11839 Copper Mines Way currently offering any rent specials?
11839 Copper Mines Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11839 Copper Mines Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11839 Copper Mines Way is pet friendly.
Does 11839 Copper Mines Way offer parking?
Yes, 11839 Copper Mines Way offers parking.
Does 11839 Copper Mines Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11839 Copper Mines Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11839 Copper Mines Way have a pool?
No, 11839 Copper Mines Way does not have a pool.
Does 11839 Copper Mines Way have accessible units?
No, 11839 Copper Mines Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11839 Copper Mines Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11839 Copper Mines Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11839 Copper Mines Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11839 Copper Mines Way does not have units with air conditioning.
