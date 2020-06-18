All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

3311 Holt Street

3311 Holt Street · No Longer Available
Location

3311 Holt Street, Greenwood, IN 46184

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to this LARGE 5 bd 2.5 ba 3000 sqft home. This home offers a large living room and family room with space to be creative in the kitchen. With all the bedrooms upstairs it only makes sense to have the laundry room up there too! The home is a must see and won't last long!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Holt Street have any available units?
3311 Holt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 3311 Holt Street currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Holt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Holt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3311 Holt Street is pet friendly.
Does 3311 Holt Street offer parking?
No, 3311 Holt Street does not offer parking.
Does 3311 Holt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Holt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Holt Street have a pool?
No, 3311 Holt Street does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Holt Street have accessible units?
No, 3311 Holt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Holt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 Holt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3311 Holt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3311 Holt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
