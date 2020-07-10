677 Florence Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** This two-story home is finished in warm earth tones. Lots of windows throughout for natural light. Laminate flooring in the great room and vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. Spacious master bedroom with gorgeous full en suite master bathroom. Great back patio for entertaining. Many upgrades in this home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.