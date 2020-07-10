All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 677 Florence Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
677 Florence Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

677 Florence Drive

677 Florence Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

677 Florence Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** This two-story home is finished in warm earth tones. Lots of windows throughout for natural light. Laminate flooring in the great room and vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. Spacious master bedroom with gorgeous full en suite master bathroom. Great back patio for entertaining. Many upgrades in this home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 677 Florence Drive have any available units?
677 Florence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 677 Florence Drive have?
Some of 677 Florence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 677 Florence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
677 Florence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 Florence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 677 Florence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 677 Florence Drive offer parking?
No, 677 Florence Drive does not offer parking.
Does 677 Florence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 677 Florence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 Florence Drive have a pool?
No, 677 Florence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 677 Florence Drive have accessible units?
No, 677 Florence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 677 Florence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 677 Florence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 677 Florence Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 677 Florence Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W
Greenfield, IN 46140
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140

Similar Pages

Greenfield Apartments with GarageGreenfield Apartments with Parking
Greenfield Cheap PlacesGreenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis