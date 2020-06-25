All apartments in Greenfield
674 Fern Street

674 Fern Street · No Longer Available
Location

674 Fern Street, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is a must see! It has gorgeous new flooring, newer fixtures throughout, large rooms, ceiling fans, plenty of cabinet and counter top space, a 2 car attached garage, and a huge deck perfect for outdoor entertainment plus much more!! DON'T DELAY!! THIS IS A NEW LISTING AND WON'T LAST LONG!!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 674 Fern Street have any available units?
674 Fern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 674 Fern Street have?
Some of 674 Fern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 674 Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
674 Fern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 674 Fern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 674 Fern Street is pet friendly.
Does 674 Fern Street offer parking?
Yes, 674 Fern Street offers parking.
Does 674 Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 674 Fern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 674 Fern Street have a pool?
No, 674 Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 674 Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 674 Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 674 Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 674 Fern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 674 Fern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 674 Fern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
