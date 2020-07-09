611 Fern Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details



This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features a large family room with attached dining and kitchen.

On the upper level it features a laundry room, so no more hauling laundry up and down those pesky stairs! The master bedroom is complete with it's own bathroom and walk-in closet. There is a loft separating the master from the other bedrooms. Don't delay! This is a new listing and won't last long!!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

