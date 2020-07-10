All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 420 Indiana Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
420 Indiana Street - 1
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:17 PM

420 Indiana Street - 1

420 Indiana St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

420 Indiana St, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Check out this completely remodeled move in ready home in the heart of Greenfield.! This gorgeous open floor-plan 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment offers many modern upgrades. The property is completely remodeled with new hardwood flooring, neutral paint, hardware and lighting throughout, Kitchen has beautiful, new white cabinets with hardware. New stove and refrigerator are included. Bathrooms are also brand new. Stackable washer and dryer hookups are ready for your units. Off street parking. Tenant is responsible for utilities. This one will not last long! Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Indiana Street - 1 have any available units?
420 Indiana Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 420 Indiana Street - 1 have?
Some of 420 Indiana Street - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Indiana Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
420 Indiana Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Indiana Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Indiana Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 420 Indiana Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 420 Indiana Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 420 Indiana Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Indiana Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Indiana Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 420 Indiana Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 420 Indiana Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 420 Indiana Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Indiana Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Indiana Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Indiana Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Indiana Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W
Greenfield, IN 46140
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140

Similar Pages

Greenfield Apartments with GarageGreenfield Apartments with Parking
Greenfield Cheap PlacesGreenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis