420 Indiana Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Check out this completely remodeled move in ready home in the heart of Greenfield.! This gorgeous open floor-plan 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment offers many modern upgrades. The property is completely remodeled with new hardwood flooring, neutral paint, hardware and lighting throughout, Kitchen has beautiful, new white cabinets with hardware. New stove and refrigerator are included. Bathrooms are also brand new. Stackable washer and dryer hookups are ready for your units. Off street parking. Tenant is responsible for utilities. This one will not last long! Schedule your showing today!!