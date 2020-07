Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautifully renovated studio apartment is move in ready! New flooring and neutral paint throughout. The refrigerator and stove are included. Great location close to downtown Greenfield with restaurants, shopping, entertainment and much more.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.