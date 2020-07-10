1605 Carlton Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Awesome three bedroom, two full bath home located in Greenfield. Kitchen boasts custom tiled flooring and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Spacious living room features cathedral ceilings. Master bedroom has a full en suite master bath. Fenced back yard. Get your application in today. Home is ready for you to move in!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.