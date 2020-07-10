All apartments in Greenfield
1605 Carlton Drive
1605 Carlton Drive

1605 Carlton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Carlton Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Awesome three bedroom, two full bath home located in Greenfield. Kitchen boasts custom tiled flooring and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Spacious living room features cathedral ceilings. Master bedroom has a full en suite master bath. Fenced back yard. Get your application in today. Home is ready for you to move in!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Carlton Drive have any available units?
1605 Carlton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 1605 Carlton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Carlton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Carlton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Carlton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Carlton Drive offer parking?
No, 1605 Carlton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Carlton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Carlton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Carlton Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 Carlton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Carlton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Carlton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Carlton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Carlton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Carlton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Carlton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

