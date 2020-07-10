1525 Prairieview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Wonderful and spacious Greenfield 3 bedroom w/ bonus room that could easily be 4th bedroom or an office. Enter through the covered front porch into the 19x14 great room with brick fireplace. Amazing open kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, mosaic tile back splash and appliances are provided. Terrific master bath with dual vanities and garden tub. Large lot with plenty of room to run.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.