All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 1525 Prairieview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
1525 Prairieview Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1525 Prairieview Lane

1525 Prairieview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1525 Prairieview Lane, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Wonderful and spacious Greenfield 3 bedroom w/ bonus room that could easily be 4th bedroom or an office. Enter through the covered front porch into the 19x14 great room with brick fireplace. Amazing open kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, mosaic tile back splash and appliances are provided. Terrific master bath with dual vanities and garden tub. Large lot with plenty of room to run.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Prairieview Lane have any available units?
1525 Prairieview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 1525 Prairieview Lane have?
Some of 1525 Prairieview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Prairieview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Prairieview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Prairieview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Prairieview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Prairieview Lane offer parking?
No, 1525 Prairieview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Prairieview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Prairieview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Prairieview Lane have a pool?
No, 1525 Prairieview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Prairieview Lane have accessible units?
No, 1525 Prairieview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Prairieview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Prairieview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Prairieview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Prairieview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W
Greenfield, IN 46140
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140

Similar Pages

Greenfield Apartments with GarageGreenfield Apartments with Parking
Greenfield Cheap PlacesGreenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis