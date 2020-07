Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 full bath home with a bonus room is currently for lease. The home has all new drywall floor to ceiling, fresh paint on the walls and trim, new vinyl hardwood flooring throughout, new windows as well as an updated kitchen and bathroom. Enjoy shopping and eating in downtown Fortville just minutes away! Pictures to come as progress continues.