Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Close to State Rd 67 - This cute little 2 bedroom 1 bath house is just off of State Road 67, giving you clear access to Indianapolis! Offers Laundry in unit, stove and fridge! Hardwood floors throughout! Vinyl flooring in the Kitchen! Has a huge backyard that is a must see. Call us today to schedule a tour! (765) 289-7618



(RLNE5661201)