9893 Worthington Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with attached garage in Fishers!

Huge Lot & Huge yard! Beautiful, updated & ready to move in! Neutral & Clean! Open concept dining/kitchen with newer granite counter tops. Newer white appliances! Newer washer and dryer included! French doors out to the fenced yard. Master suite has french doors to a very spacious bedroom! Walk in closet, Large soaking tub, double granite vanity. Fenced in back yard. PETS OK! $65.00 Application Fee per adult. This home has it all! Call 3179004161 to set up a showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 5/20/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.