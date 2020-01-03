9072 Teaneck Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest suite

This beautiful corner-unit, townhome in Princeton Woods is a must-see! Located within walking distance of the new Nickel Plate Trail and just a short drive from downtown Fishers! This home features 3 BDRS, 3.5 BTHS, 2,700+ total sq ft, and stunning upgrades! Enjoy the modern, multi-level feel that this home has to offer. Entertain easily with the spacious open floor plan, en suite full bathrooms, and beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, a tile backsplash, a large island, and stainless appliances. Relax and enjoy a cozy evening by the fireplace or take in the fresh air from your back deck overlooking the nearby woods and walking-path! The first-level bedroom would also be perfect as an office or guest suite. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.



(RLNE5855487)