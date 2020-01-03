All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 9072 Teaneck Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
9072 Teaneck Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

9072 Teaneck Dr

9072 Teaneox Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9072 Teaneox Drive, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
This beautiful corner-unit, townhome in Princeton Woods is a must-see! Located within walking distance of the new Nickel Plate Trail and just a short drive from downtown Fishers! This home features 3 BDRS, 3.5 BTHS, 2,700+ total sq ft, and stunning upgrades! Enjoy the modern, multi-level feel that this home has to offer. Entertain easily with the spacious open floor plan, en suite full bathrooms, and beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, a tile backsplash, a large island, and stainless appliances. Relax and enjoy a cozy evening by the fireplace or take in the fresh air from your back deck overlooking the nearby woods and walking-path! The first-level bedroom would also be perfect as an office or guest suite. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.

(RLNE5855487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9072 Teaneck Dr have any available units?
9072 Teaneck Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 9072 Teaneck Dr have?
Some of 9072 Teaneck Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9072 Teaneck Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9072 Teaneck Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9072 Teaneck Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9072 Teaneck Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9072 Teaneck Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9072 Teaneck Dr does offer parking.
Does 9072 Teaneck Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9072 Teaneck Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9072 Teaneck Dr have a pool?
No, 9072 Teaneck Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9072 Teaneck Dr have accessible units?
No, 9072 Teaneck Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9072 Teaneck Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9072 Teaneck Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9072 Teaneck Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9072 Teaneck Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis