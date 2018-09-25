8213 Katrina Way

Amenities
Rent this totally updated 2 bedroom, 2 full + 2 half bath townhome in Fishers! Granite counters with over sized kitchen island, stainless appliances, recessed lighting & hardwood floors. Master suite with a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub & separate shower. 2nd bedroom suite with it's own bath, vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet! Lower level features 2 story entry with tile floor, a den/office that has also been used as a 3rd bedroom. 2 car attached garage with a professionally sealed garage floor. Walk to the heart of downtown Fishers and just minutes from Top Golf & Ikea. Don't miss out!