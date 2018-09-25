All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 8213 Katrina Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
8213 Katrina Way
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM

8213 Katrina Way

8213 Katrina Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8213 Katrina Way, Fishers, IN 46038
Fishers Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent this totally updated 2 bedroom, 2 full + 2 half bath townhome in Fishers! Granite counters with over sized kitchen island, stainless appliances, recessed lighting & hardwood floors. Master suite with a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub & separate shower. 2nd bedroom suite with it's own bath, vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet! Lower level features 2 story entry with tile floor, a den/office that has also been used as a 3rd bedroom. 2 car attached garage with a professionally sealed garage floor. Walk to the heart of downtown Fishers and just minutes from Top Golf & Ikea. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8213 Katrina Way have any available units?
8213 Katrina Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 8213 Katrina Way have?
Some of 8213 Katrina Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8213 Katrina Way currently offering any rent specials?
8213 Katrina Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8213 Katrina Way pet-friendly?
No, 8213 Katrina Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 8213 Katrina Way offer parking?
Yes, 8213 Katrina Way offers parking.
Does 8213 Katrina Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8213 Katrina Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8213 Katrina Way have a pool?
No, 8213 Katrina Way does not have a pool.
Does 8213 Katrina Way have accessible units?
No, 8213 Katrina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8213 Katrina Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8213 Katrina Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8213 Katrina Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8213 Katrina Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis