8213 Katrina Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rent this totally updated 2 bedroom, 2 full + 2 half bath townhome in Fishers! Granite counters with over sized kitchen island, stainless appliances, recessed lighting & hardwood floors. Master suite with a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub & separate shower. 2nd bedroom suite with it's own bath, vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet! Lower level features 2 story entry with tile floor, a den/office that has also been used as a 3rd bedroom. 2 car attached garage with a professionally sealed garage floor. Walk to the heart of downtown Fishers and just minutes from Top Golf & Ikea. Don't miss out!