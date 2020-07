Amenities

Attractive 4 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath home convenient to Downtown Fishers, Top Golf and Holland Park. Home has been totally updated; all new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, 2 inch faux wood blinds throughout, new lighting fixtures & door knobs, new kitchen and stainless steel appliances, new baths, vanities, showers and tub. Please note; Bonus Rm features windows & Clothes Closet and could be used as a 4th Bedroom. Great home - Outstanding Fishers Location!