14533 Hinton Drive

Immaculate fully upgraded 5 bedroom, 4 full bath home available August 15th 2020 in Avalon Of Fishers. Homes features formal living room/office, 5th bedroom/ in-laws bedroom with full bath on main, huge sun room, with formal dining and family room with hardwood floors on main level. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, 42" raised panel kitchen cabinets granite counter tops. Finished insulated 3-car garage with epoxy flooring . Upstairs with 4 bedroom with 3 full bathrooms. Fenced backyard. Great Neighborhood with community pool, tennis court and play area. Location convenient to I-69, new town center mall, St. Vincent and IU/Saxony hospital, highly rated HSE schools.